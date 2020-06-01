Music is an indispensable creative element in the creation of advertising campaigns.

An element that we must not lose sight of is how music becomes a great companion for storytelling.

There are elements that determine the success of an advertising story and this is the music.

There is a key opportunity in the design of a good advertising campaign and that is when it manages to tell a story with the help of creative resources such as music.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how necessary communication with the consumer becomes, especially at a time when advertising has become the best resource to do so.

In the next interview with Sebastián Quirno, Founder and CEO of Humana Music, the manager recognizes the role of content as creative as music is, within an industry where we see producers such as HappyTogether, with a long history in this work of accompanying brands with elements as relevant as music.

Zuckerberg talks to Trump

Merca2.0 – How can a creative product like music help a brand to communicate with better results during this contingency?

Sebastián Quino – Music is key and fundamental in any audiovisual piece and always helps the brand to create an emotional connection with consumers and in these moments where it is very difficult to produce a communication piece with the usual memories, a good idea can be seen powered by an original soundtrack like the ones we offer to co-create with the customer.

5 recommended books this week

Merca2.0 – What elements make music a great companion to an advertising campaign?

SQ – The soundtrack and the sound post production must always accompany the story to be told in the campaign. It is important to define the role of music with the creative or direct client. In some cases the soundtrack created is the main link and in others it subtly accompanies, but the climate generated by that music makes the communication message strike the unconscious and anchor itself in memory. This concept is also fundamental when it comes to composition, in the selection of instrumentation and of the spaces or silences, measures and other components of an original soundtrack. The music with its instrumentation, rhythm and melody will have to be made to the right measure so that it can add to the advertising campaign and thus accompany the story and the message that you want to convey.

Lessons in e-commerce from a great brand

Merca2.0 – On what aspects are they based to be able to make the musical composition of a brand?

SQ – As in any creative process, the first and most important thing is the clarity of the brief that the client gives us and our ability to interpret, and then turn everything into one or more original music production proposals. It is important to define the structure of the work to be composed, such as the rises, falls of musical intentions, for example, the requests for specific instrumentation and musical reference that are taken into account when adding our creativity in the composition of a soundtrack. unique, original and custom made.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299