The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo of Alexis and Fido released this Friday their new album, “La Escuela”, in which he assured Efe that he will demonstrate why he is considered “the institution” of “perreo” (way of dancing) in the urban genre.

As Fido explained, for the album “Perreología”, released in 2011, the objective of the album was to highlight that he and Alexis were the scholars of “the science that studies the perreo”.

CLASS IS OVER, NOW IS SCHOOL

But, from then to now, at which time the duet gave the opportunity to the competition to dethrone them as “Los reyes del perreo”, now they propose “La Escuela”, their seventh album.

“Class is over. Now is school,” said Fido.

For his part, Alexis affirmed that “The School” will have “more or less the same color” as “Perreology”, which included very danceable themes, such as “Rescue” with Daddy Yankee, “Bad Conduct” with Franco “El Gorila “,” Blam Blam “with Cosculluela and” Zombie “with Yaviah, among others.

“If you are a reggaeton fan, in this new album you will be amazed with the rhythms of the beginnings of the genre. We save those concepts and inventions and now we take them out again,” he said.

DON OMAR LEADS THE GUESTS TO “THE SCHOOL”

Prior to the release of “La Escuela”, Alexis y Fido had already promoted two of the 17 songs that appear on the album, “Reggaeton-tón” with the Venezuelan Nacho, and “No te vayas”, with Don Omar.

“First, Don is family. Second, he is the father of the chicks,” said Alexis of his colleague.

“Do not go” and Don Omar had included it in his album, “The Last Album”, released last year and that marked a return to the genre after a pause and caused many followers to demand him to sing again.

“People have to respect that space to reinvent themselves or meet again. We know that when Don goes out again, he will break the street and we will all have to tie our pants,” said Alexis.

“We have always been fans of his music and we wanted to do something different, something more commercial, that could be sung and nominated for some awards and that is why we wanted to make this proposal,” explained the also interpreter of successful songs such as “Five lyrics”, “That ehh “,” Bad conduct “and” Answer the phone “.

Don Omar had previously collaborated with Alexis and Fido on the remix of the song “Súbete”, which was included on the album “Down to Earth”, by the duet.

ALEXIS AND FIDO HIGHLIGHT THE NEW GENERATION OF REGUETÓN

The veteran reggaeton duo of Baby Rasta and Gringo, and some of the members of the new generation of the urban genre Justin Quiles, Nio García, Casper Mágico, Jon Z and Ele A El Dominio also participate in the album “La Escuela”. , and Paraguayan singer Danna Meza.

Together with Baby Rasta and Gringo they recorded the song “En la mira”, which Alexis predicted will become “a classic” of reggaeton.

Meanwhile, with Nio García and Casper Mágico they recorded “Caliber”, with Justin Quiles “Bad luck”, with Jon Z and The Domain “Tantric Language”, and “Break the Ice” with Danna Meza.

On the success that most of these new artists are having, Alexis and Fido highlighted their way of working and the objective of each one of being a “character” to distinguish themselves from their colleagues.

On Ele A, Alexis highlighted his “controversial” style of his explicit lyrics in his songs, while Jon Z highlighted his interest in the use of marijuana.

“Each edge develops a character, which did not appear between 2000 and 2010, as created by Mexicano, the Mansion Crew, Alberto Stylee and now that has returned,” said Fido.

