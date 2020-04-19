There was a time back in time, around the 90s or so, when a then not-so-well-known developer called Blizzard Entertainment was already creating video games – that time before the Diablo saga made her tremendously popular – and among her works of Then there is The Lost Vikings, a lateral advance game consisting of alternating between three characters with different abilities to overcome the different obstacles that appeared until reaching the goal corresponding to each level. Well, following the tradition of indie games to relive the various playable experiences of the past by adapting them to modern media, developer Dolores Entertainment and Redro Games have joined forces and the result is Mushroom Heroes, a little twist to the aforementioned mechanics starring the co-stars in the adventures of the Nintendo star plumber.

A long time ago, there was a country of mushrooms, which lived in tranquility: it was Boduria. Boduria was ruled by King Bodur for 1000 years. King Bodur had an allied warlock, named Gaddar. Gaddar was also the only poisonous mushroom on earth. One fine day, Gaddar wanted to turn some of the mushrooms in town into poisonous ones, just like him. Believing that the non-poisonous are weak, Gaddar’s goal was to poison the people and become the King. King Bodur did not let him escape, and he exiled Gaddar. However, Gaddar had the antidote to dispel the poison. Before it’s too late, King assigned 3 of his best warriors to catch Gaddar and return the potion. Like this: Yuppi, Jumpi and Dombi embarked on a tough adventure.

It is a retro platform game where we can switch between three different characters at any time. We have three characters with different special abilities, some of which the player needs to overcome certain obstacles in each level:

Jumpi can jump higher and float in midair.

Yuppi can kill enemies with his bow. The bow can also be used to detonate some walls and bombs.

Dombi can block enemy projectiles with his shield, and can push or pull some objects.

Mushroom Heroes recovers the look of the best classic platform games of the 90s, introducing a new and attractive game mechanic. If you miss the 16-bit era platform games and think that today’s games are not that good anymore, think twice! this title is for you.

characteristics:

– 38 challenging levels

– Dozens of unique puzzles to solve

– EXTREMELY addictive

– The latest informal mental challenge