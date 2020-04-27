Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you are a fan of retro games, you will love this: the Dolores Entertainment studio announced that Mushroom Heroes, their latest project, is coming to Nintendo Switch.

According to the official announcement, Mushroom Heroes will be available starting April 30 on the hybrid console. Please note that a digital launch will be available in the eShop in exchange for $ 120 MXN. If you decide to buy it in presale, you can take it with 20% discount.

If you wonder, Mushroom Heroes is a platform game reminiscent of various Super Nintendo classics. In true The Lost Vikings style, you will be part of a team of 3 adorable mushrooms, each with different abilities that will help you cross all the challenges and puzzles that will be added as you progress through the story.

You can switch between the 3 available heroes depending on the skills you need to be able to pass the levels. Here are the skills each of them will have:

Jumpi can jump very high and float in the air as he falls.

Yuppi can eliminate enemies with his bow and arrows, he can also destroy bombs or fragile walls with them.

Dombi can use his shield to block projectiles from enemies, and he has enough strength to move blocks that impede his passage.

But what about the story? It turns out to be as simple as that of other games in the genre. In Mushroom Heroes the mushroom people are in danger, as the evil Gaddar, the sorcerer, cast a curse on the townspeople. In order to rescue this town and its people, the king will go to 3 little heroes who are ready to enter the adventure of their lives. They will face the terrible Gaddar, so they can free the people of the mushroom town from the terrible curse that the evil sorcerer created.

You can see more about Mushroom Heroes in its new trailer:

In case you missed it: You will love these Nintendo Switch mouth covers.

Tell us in the comments, what do you think of this title inspired by SNES classics?

Click here if you want to know everything about the popular Nintendo hybrid console.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source

.