I remember that a few years ago a popular newspaper gave its readers every weekend with an optical disc that contained art collections from different museums of all the world. Each disc, a museum. All this seasoned with transitions and multimedia animations typical of the time. Back then, that seemed to be the future of the museum, before the internet even became popular.

And it is that museums, at least in recent times, have had to battle with new trends and catch up to reach everyone. It is no longer enough to have a good building full of works of art. You have to know how to sell them to the public so that, in addition to physically visit the museum, access your collections taking advantage of the fact that technology narrows the gap.

The most obvious example is the possibility of seeing works of art directly on the official website of said museum. It is clear that seeing it live and direct has a greater impact, but if you cannot travel to it, at least you have the consolation of have seen it on your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The public domain

For years, art has been protected by the copyright. Created to protect the authors of works of all kinds such as music, literature but also pictorial works or sculptures, a drawback of copyright is that makes diffusion difficult of images associated with any work of art. And although the legislation has improved in this regard, there are still obstacles.

Fortunately, movements have emerged in recent decades that seek to relax copyright laws. One of the most popular is Creative Commons, which allows protecting the authorship of a work but facilitating its dissemination.

But, going back to copyright, it is not eternal. When expires and is not renewed or when its authors or heirs decide not to limit their work by copyright, they are available to everyone, which is also known as public domain.

And combining both movements, such interesting projects emerge as those that we will see below and that allow museums around the world offer your works as public domain or open access.

Museums and public domain

I surely forgot some of them, but below I list some of the most popular museums in the United States and Europe that have works of art that have been digitized and offered to the public in the form of high-quality photographs and licensed in the public domain. This means that in many cases you can download those images and spread them according to the license you use.

Art Institute of Chicago: The Chicago Institute of Art offers thousands of works that you can search by keyword, artist, or reference, or simply get lost in collection previews. It also has filters, such as artistic periods, elements displayed, dates, colors …

Birmingham Museums: In this search engine you will find all the works of art that you can see in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Most of the photographic content is licensed through CC0, which gives you complete freedom of use. Paintings, pictures, maps, sketches … You can even see the collections, organized by theme or style and see the license of each image separately.

Indianapolis Museum of Art: From your search engine you will be able to see works of art from different periods. Later you can filter the results by collection, artist, material, technique and colors used. Each photograph is linked to a complete one technical sheet with the context of the work.

J. Paul . Museum: The . Museum also offers a search engine where you can find photographs, manuscripts, sculptures and all kinds of elements historical and artistic. And while not all of its content is available in the public domain, it does offer a great collection for everyone to enjoy.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art: The LACMA allows you to see images from its wide artistic catalog and, if you filter by public domain images (by checking Show public domain images only), you will find a selection of photographs to download in TIFF or JPEG format. You can also filter by object type, by artistic area and by time, covering practically all stages of humanity until today.

Munchmuseet Billedarkiv: The most popular Norwegian museum, the Munch Museum, features historical photographs as well as digitizations of his pictorial works, which you can search directly or view by category. Although it is in Norwegian, the page can be comfortably visited intuitively, see from drafts and sketches to finished works, obtain technical information about each photograph, its origin and, of course, its license, although most use a license Creative Commons in its different variants.

National Gallery of Art: The National Gallery of Art is one of the must-see visits to Washington DC. In your online search engine you will find more than 51,000 images and photographs of public access and with a very high resolution so as not to lose quality. Highly recommended.

Nationalmuseum Stockholm: The Stockholm National Museum in Sweden has chosen the most practical decision: digitize and hang their works on Wikimedia Commons, the Wikipedia space dedicated to graphic material for the public domain. In total, more than 200 high quality images that you can download in different resolutions. In addition, in many cases there is an associated file with information about the work, as is normally the case on Wikipedia.

Paris Musées: The museums of Paris are a world reference in terms of their extensive artistic catalogs of all possible times. From this online search engine you can search its collections and see paintings, sculptures and all kinds of objects. Specific, more than 325,000 digitized works for the enjoyment of anyone who cannot visit Paris.

The Cleveland Museum of Art: The Cleveland Museum of Art (Ohio) can also be viewed virtually. Organized into categories, its online collection is full of works from all time, such as paintings, sculptures and other artistic elements whose photographs are licensed with Creative Commons Zero or CC0, so you can download and spread them freely.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: The New York Met is a must, either for its large art collection or for being one of the most illustrious places in this great city next to the Natural Museum. In its online search engine you can see some of his most popular works and others less known. When searching, you can filter by type of object, where it comes from and what era it is from. In addition, you can only show open access works, which is the same, of public domain.

Yale University Art Gallery: The Yale University Art Gallery also offers an important collection of works of art that you can see thanks to their photographs. In addition to paintings you will find objects, sculptures … A whole journey through the history of humanity from the earliest times to the present day.

