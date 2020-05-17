Madrid . May 17.- Museums around the world would have celebrated International Museum Day on Monday morning, but for the first time they will do it behind closed doors. Only a few art galleries in Germany and Austria have reopened and have done so with extraordinary distance and half-gas measures, the rest are working to adapt to the new reality and return in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow, whose motto was “Museums for equality: diversity and inclusion”, has moved testimonially to the virtual arena and ICOM -International Council of Museums- the organizing entity, has proposed to hold three alternative workshops from 14 November, coinciding with its anniversary.

There will be no free days with thousands of art lovers queuing up to take advantage of the free entry or special activities. There will be no tomorrow, not for long. The coronavirus crisis will change the way museums are visited, at least until the epidemic lasts.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

The coronavirus crisis has hit the world of culture hard and museums have been the most affected institutions. The closure represents an economic hole for the entities, and the future, with the fall of world tourism, is not very encouraging.

According to a report by the network of European museums NEMO (Network of European Museum Organizations) 93 percent of the world’s museums have closed due to the health crisis, the largest lose hundreds of thousands of euros each week (between 100,000 and 600,000 euros ), and the smallest see their long-term existence at risk due to lack of resources.

In addition to the lack of ticket sales, there is the paralysis of the world exhibition calendar and loans, one of the main means of entry for museums, especially for Spanish and Italian museums.

When they reopen, the experience will be completely different: rooms with controlled capacity, masks and safety distance will mark the new normal of museums, and for now at least, the great temporary exhibitions are over and the stars will be the permanent collections.

Almost all European museums plan to open, if sanitary conditions allow it, between the end of May and June, and many do not have a fixed date. In America, where the health crisis has hit later, it is still unclear when they will be able to reopen.

NO MASK IN BELGIUM AND MANDATORY IN GERMANY

– GERMANY: Since last week the Pergamon Museum, the Altes Museum, the Alte National Galerie and the Gemälde Galerie in Berlin and several museums in Munich and Cologne, are open with limited capacity and the obligation to wear a mask. Visitors must follow marked routes and tickets are purchased online for a time slot.

– FRANCE: The vast majority of museums in Paris and the rest of France remain closed, despite the fact that since last Monday the smallest can do so.

Except for an isolated case, the first to recover the activity will do so on June 16 and will be the municipal galleries of Paris, starting with the Bourdelle, the Museum of Liberation, the House of Balzac or the Museum of Romantic Life. The Louvre or Orsay have not yet set a date, but the Pompidou expects to reopen in July.

– UNITED KINGDOM: Art centers will be closed until at least July 4, the date set to begin the last phase of the British Government’s plan. They will open their doors as long as they manage to ensure the physical distance between visitors.

– SPAIN: The great Spanish museums, such as the Thyssen, the Prado or the Reina Sofía, do not have a fixed opening date for now, although everything indicates that it will be in the last weeks of June and if the epidemic allows it. When they reopen, the government plan imposes a reduction of the capacity to a third and the obligation to maintain a safety distance of two meters between visitors, brochures, slogans and audio guides are eliminated.

– AUSTRIA: It is one of the most advanced European countries. The Belvedere Gallery, home to Gustav Klimt’s largest collection of paintings, opened this week, though only partially; Albertina and Leopold will do so on the 27th and the Museum of Art History on the 30th. Conditions are one visitor for every 10 square meters of the museum’s total area, use of masks and mandatory safety distance.

– RUSSIA: The second country in the world in number of coronavirus infections will open its museums from mid-July, in case the epidemiological situation improves.

– BELGIUM: From tomorrow, May 18, Belgian museums and cultural centers can open, although the return will depend on each institution. The Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Brussels will reopen on May 19, with a one-hour circuit, without audio guides and without a mask.

The 300,000 people who bought tickets for the Jan Van Eyck exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, one of the most anticipated of the year, will not be so lucky. The owners of the works have not agreed to extend the loan beyond April 30, when the exhibition ended.

– NETHERLANDS: Museums hope to be able to reopen their doors on June 1 if infections continue to drop. The reopening will be carried out with very strict security measures, which includes a maximum capacity of 30 people -including employees- and the purchase of tickets online in advance for time slots.

The Rijkskmuseum and other institutions have asked the government by letter to create a “solid fund” of support. The cultural damage of the pandemic is “enormous and jeopardizes the survival of cultural infrastructure and jobs,” they say.

ITALY – The government allows museums to open from tomorrow, but many have decided to wait. In Rome, the Colosseum will remain closed and municipal museums, such as the Capitoline, still do not know when they will reopen. In Florence, the Uffizi Gallery is reopening on May 29 although it is still to be confirmed. It is assumed that visitors must wear the mask.

NEW YORK: All museums in the city, considered the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, are closed to the public and so far no date has been set for their reopening, it is expected to take weeks or months to open. The culture and entertainment sector is in the last phase of de-escalation planned by the authorities.

ARGENTINA: The fourth extension of Argentine social isolation will run until May 24 and maintains the prohibition on opening museums. The Latin American Museum of Buenos Aires, the National Museum of Fine Arts or Modern Art, have been closed for more than two months.

BRAZIL: The shutters of the main Brazilian museums remain lowered. The country is one of the most affected by the coronavirus and its main art institutions, the Museum of Art of Sao Paulo (MASP), the Imperial of Rio de Janeiro or the Inhotim Institute of Brumadinho, do not have a return date.

MEXICO: All museums have been closed since the end of March and do not have a fixed opening date. On the occasion of International Museum Day, the Museum of Mexico City, the Museum of Photography and the National Museum of the Revolution, organize virtual tours, theater performances, talks or concerts.

JAPAN: Japanese museums remain closed due to the state of emergency decreed by the Government, which in principle will be in force until May 31.

Celia Sierra

.