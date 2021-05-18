Musetti slams Aliassime in Lyon

The young Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti gave this Tuesday the surprise in the tournament Lyon (France) by eliminating the seventh seed, the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in a long game of two hours and 46 minutes.

In a top-two match in the race to the November Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Italy, Musetti, 19, defeated Aliassime, 20, coached by Frederic Fontang and Toni Nadal, by 7-6 (3), 3-6 and 7-5 and sealed his fourth victory over a top-20 in the world rankings.

The Italian has ten victories this season in the 16 games played in ATP Tour tournaments. In the round of 16 he will face the American Sebastian Korda, another 20-year-old aspiring to be in Milan in November.

Also, the French Gaël monfils, fifth seed, reached the round of 16 by beating the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild for 7-5 and 6-4, and also progressed the eighth, the Russian Karen khachanov, in his case at the expense of the French Benjamin Bonzi, for 6-1, 4-6 and 7-6 (4).