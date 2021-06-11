Musetti puts off tennis for a couple of weeks to focus on his studies

The Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti revealed to La Nazione that he will not play on the circuit any more until the Wimbledon tournament because of the exams at school: “In two weeks I will have to pass all my exams and then I will have to take the exam to get my driving license. Now is the time. to focus on my studies, so I will not be able to participate in various tournaments. My next appointment will be the Wimbledon tournament, “said the Italian who was about to surprise Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in the round of 16.