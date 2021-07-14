in Tennis

Musetti could not get the epic against Laaksonen and said goodbye to Bastad

Lorenzo Musetti said goodbye to Bastad ATP 250 in the first round after having fallen in front of Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4 in two exact hours of the game. Although he had managed to lift a 1-4 deficit by serving 0/40 in the deciding set and saved three match points, he could not avoid defeat and quickly ended his expedition in Sweden.

All the results of the day

Norbert Gombos 1-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 to Pablo Cuevas Pedro Martínez 7-5 and 6-1 to Dennis Novak Arthur Rinderknech 6-1 and 6-1 to Pedro Sousa Jiri Vesely 6-3 and 6 -2 to Salvatore Caruso Roberto Carballés Baena 6-2 and 6-4 to Facundo Bagnis Federico Coria 6-4 and 6-4 to Francisco Cerúndolo Holger Rune 4-6, 6-3 and 6-0 to Radu Albot Emil Ruusuvuori 1- 6, 6-4 and 6-3 to Mikael Ymer

