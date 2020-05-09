Screenshot of the music video for ‘Tomorrow’s World’ by Matt Bellamy. Screenshot

Muse leader Matt Bellamy said he created ‘Tomorrow’s World’ as a result of the closure. “I have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future”

The leader of the British group Muse, Matt Bellamy, released his third single ‘Tomorrow’s World‘Which corresponds to his solo project, previously released the songs‘ End Title and Pray ’, the latter included in the soundtrack of the series Game of Thrones.

This song captures my mood and my feelings while I’m locked“Expressed the guitarist on social networks about his new musical cut. “They have reminded me of what really matters in life and I have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future.”

The song’s title comes from an old BBC television show called ‘Tomorrow’s World’, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the futuristic predictions of what life would be like now. It all seems quite charming, comforting and naive in hindsight and reminds me that none of us really knows what the future holds”Continues the publication.

About the creative process experienced by the actress’s ex-partner, both alone and with her band Kate Hudson he said to Kerrang!: “Sometimes the music itself guides me and extracts a kind of strange emotion It certainly doesn’t come out in your everyday life. “

But I would say that at Muse, we tend to make songs that have a much darker musical tone and a much more unusual chord structure and melody for most of the traditional pop music“

As long as ‘Tomorrow´s World‘Is now available in digital platforms, in the video clip of just under three minutes you can see Bellamy in the foreground playing with effects and filtersIt also features the lyrics of the new song in the description of the video on YouTube.

With information from Notimex