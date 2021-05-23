muscles and transformation into ‘Loki’

A new teaser trailer for the Disney + series’Loki‘shows a Tom Hiddleston shirtless, with visibly more muscles than in his previous MCU appearances … transformation!

Virtually every prominent male character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the last decade has been played by an actor who underwent rigorous transformation butt physics muscles. Chris Evans as Captain America. Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. Even the guys who play slimmer heroes, like Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, had intense training regimens to prepare for an intense, stunt-filled filming schedule – and for that obligatory scene. shirtless that usually appears from time to time. And now, Tom Hiddleston as Loki… Yes.

Tom Hiddleston’s muscles in Loki

A rare exception to the rule had been the Asgardian trickster played by Hiddleston ever since he appeared in Thor a decade ago. While Loki’s adoptive brother Thor was known to wander his otherworldly physique in those movies, the God of Mischief was more prone to turning heads for his exaggerated costumes and illusions. Up to now.

In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming ‘Loki’ miniseries on Disney +, Hiddleston appears shirtless (much to his character’s chagrin) while being processed by TVA, a kind of time travel investigation bureau. And it turns out that Loki has been secretly exercising all this time. As perhaps to be expected for Loki’s first solo adventure in the MCU, it appears that Hiddleston followed in the Criss’ footsteps and built a much more defined body.

The teaser shows Miss Minutes, an animated watch, giving explanations about TVA as Loki sheds his usual goth attire and dons a much less flattering uniform. The series follows a slightly younger version of Loki (you know, the one who escaped with the Tesseract during the time heist in ‘Avengers: Endgame’) as he is put to work by TVA to fix some of the mishaps he caused in the space-time continuum with its cosmic intrigues.

