‘Muscle’: Vin Diesel to meet F. Gary Gray (‘Fast & Furious 8’) in a mysterious action movie

A fast and furious meeting on the road is approaching. Deadline announces that Vin Diesel will return to work with ‘Fast & Furious 8’ director F. Gary Gray on a new action movie whose premise is being kept under wraps.

‘Muscle’ will be the third collaboration between Diesel, who is also producing the film, and Gray, who first worked together on the 2003 film ‘Diablo (A Man Apart)’. The production company behind the project is STXfilms, along with Diesel and Samantha Vincent’s company, One Race Films, and the director’s, Fenix ​​Studios.

“Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on several hit movies,” says STX boss Adam Fogelson. “It’s exciting to get Vin and Gary back together after their blockbuster billionaire ‘Fast & Furious 8’. This will become one of the most anticipated films in our catalog.” About the director, the producer says that there are “few filmmakers who can compete with Gary in his talents for character, comedy and action of great proportions”.

In 2017 ‘Fast & Furious 8’ became the second highest grossing installment of the saga with 1,236 million dollars raised worldwide. It is behind the seventh installment, directed by James Wan, which grossed 1.516 million.

And after being delayed several times for more than a year, ‘Fast & Furious 9’ will hit Spanish theaters on July 2. This time it is Justin Lin who has gone behind the scenes, repeating for the fifth time in the saga, and almost everyone returns (Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron … even the missing Sung Kang) and John joins them. Dinner. And it seems that this time they will reach space. Because this saga has no limits, speed or of any kind.