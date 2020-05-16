Due to the coronavirus crisis, BuenaVida is not in kiosks. Download it free here

Possibly the second most repeated phrase in the de-escalation of confinement by the coronavirus has been: “I’m ground!” (presumably the first was: “What a joy!”). It does not matter that one squatted during the quarantine, that they have strengthened the core, that they have dusted off their dumbbells… going back to enjoying a good walk, races and bike rides makes many of us feel lame. The effect, which is most normal, multiplies in those who have spent two months without taking off the back of the sofa and now, suddenly, they dare to jog. In silence, without raising suspicions, the long confinement has taken its toll on our body, and the return of the activity is revealing the damage, with painful consequences, in the form of physical problems

Now that we start dating, “it is common for injuries to appear,” says Pablo Herrera, vice dean of the College of Physiotherapists in Madrid. But how is it possible, after all those squats? Herrera responds: “Squats are not the same as running. Muscle exercise is different. When I start to run I need an aerobic capacity, that the heart pumps more … You have to put a lot of cane to increase the heart rate to those levels doing squats, “he explains. Contain the smirk if you think that, because you are a regular runner, you are going to get rid of you, the warning goes for everyone, also for the most experienced: “They have to make an adaptation, as if it were a football preseason. If you ran three hours before, you will have to do twenty minutes first, and go up. We have been with less workload for time and the body has to adapt, “says the physical therapist.

Yes, taking up life on the street can hurt, and not just because of muscle disorders. Strolling times can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers and the skin has become so relaxed that even on a cloudy day you can burn one. Fortunately, these and other confinement problems have a remedy.

Against the postcovid revolt of the muscles and tendons

When it comes to muscle discomfort, there is a classic that never fails, and the lack of confinement was not going to be an exception. If the pains organized a revolt, their leader, the voice that would sound louder, would be the back. And it is that a while walking is enough for many people to experience severe discomfort both in the middle and in the lower back. “People have been sitting for a long time …”, recalls Herrera. “In the office you move around a lot more, you want that there is not always someone who distracts you, you go for a coffee …, but at home you could spend two or three hours sitting in a chair without realizing it.” In the end you lose muscle tone, so “you start walking and the muscles protest,” says Herrera.

To solve the problem, the first thing is to slow down (yes, it seems like a joke when all you have done is walk, but that’s how sensitive the muscles are). “If you give the body a rest period, it usually goes away.” Then you have to get moving and tone your back well. But it is not convenient to reserve the effort only for her. “We will have to do abdominal and lumbar work, squats; strengthening legs we help to make the low back pain go away. “

Discomforts also appear below. Of all the parts of the body that could make a complaint about lack of control (or, rather, make us utter it), the tibia is among the most unexpected. However, this is where “the most common injury” is noted, in the words of the vice-dean of the Madrid physios. It is known as periostitis and It is not a problem of the bone but of the periosteum, which is a membrane that covers it. “When you put additional load on the muscles, inflammation is caused in that area. It usually occurs at the beginning of the season, or when you change surfaces.” Precisely now, with the start of outdoor sports activity and the change of the parquet for the hard asphalt, it is one of those moments.

When one perceives that pain “stop, slow down and resume exercise gradually,” says the expert. “You have to watch it. They are injuries that have to be assessed, there is no universal symptomatology. In general, the treatment consists of stopping and giving the body a rest period until it passes. If not, it must be placed in the hands of a physiotherapist. Meanwhile, applying cold to the area for half an hour can relieve discomfort. Return to activity should be gradual and can be done with a bandage that attenuates the vibration of the impact of the foot on the ground. But in most of the cases, with a few days of rest is enough “.

The most curious thing is that not all bodily problems derive from inactivity: there is a tendon that has not rested and it is usual to regret it now. How do you know if this is your case? Ask yourself: Have you been walking on the terrace with slippers around the house? All day in this shoe? Yes, it is possible that now you feel discomfort in the instep, in the tendon that starts from the big toe. It is caused by inadequate tension in said tendon, and although the pain is not very intense, it can last over time. “It is usually inflamed by overuse,” says Pablo Herrera. “If you have been walking at home without proper footwear and suddenly you are walking on the street wearing good sports shoes, this is an additional stimulus and pressure on the area, which can cause that discomfort.” As for their treatment, “they are injuries that must be assessed”, although they will usually pass by themselves if we rest for a few days.

Allergic, irritated and ‘burned’ by vitamin D

The desire to sunbathe, after weeks of seclusion, can end up being counterproductive. In fact, the craving to synthesize the precious vitamin D that is activated by sunlight is causing burns. “The activity of melanocytes, which produce melanin (a pigment that protects the skin from sunlight), is greater when there is an induction. This is due to the fact that solar radiation causes DNA damage, which stimulates activity melanocytic so that melanin is secreted as a defense mechanism, “explains Agustín Buendía Eisman, member of the board of directors of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and director of the Piel Sana Foundation. Usually, gradually we produce melanin, as the sunny days come, but the house closure has prevented this photoadaptation. “The skin has fewer defenses and it is easier to burn,” adds Buendía.

People with low skin phototypes (those with lighter skin) are the most prone to burns, which can occur even on cloudy days. How is so much weakness explained? “There are two types of ultraviolet radiation, A and B. On a cloudy day we do not receive UVB radiation, which is more energetic, since it is filtered by the clouds. But UVA radiation is maintained, and, being less energetic, it only needs more time, but you can also get burned. “Buendía recommends that we not forget that there is sunscreen to prevent burns.

But burns are not the only problem that can mark our skin these days, nor is the sunscreen the only cream you should have on hand. Have you got pimples on your cheeks? Have they swollen up? Do you feel a painful tightness? Surely it is because the return to activities abroad has caused you atopic dermatitis. “Excessive hygiene, which, with good judgment, is recommended to us leads to a slipping of the skin layer,” says Buendía. And he adds: “In a person with atopic skin, irritative dermatitis may occur. It is necessary to apply a moisturizing cream after washing, to protect the mantle. If it also coincides with the fact that we have recovered contact with the sun, there is greater irritation. “

And if there is someone irritated, someone who is having a bad time on the street, it is the people who have allergy to pollen. Look, they have told us not to put our hands to our eyes; Well, in these first outings, rubbing the tear is what you want most. Allergy sufferers have gone from having little exposure to allergens to suddenly finding them in their spring splendor, and “there is now a lot of allergic conjunctivitis being seen,” says José Manuel Benítez del Castillo, vice president of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology. The origin of their survival due to several factors: “April has been rainy, which reduces exposure to pollens, which fall to the ground; but in May the sunny days have arrived, the high temperatures and, when we go out, we are all more exposed ”. The de-escalation has made it easier for us to notice it more, as we go from nothing to everything.

“On the other hand, you can only leave first thing in the morning and last in the afternoon, when pollination is greatest,” says Benítez del Castillo – from five to ten in the morning and from seven to ten in the afternoon are the strips of maximum pollination. To make matters worse, we come with an irritated eye after so much video conferencing, “which makes him more irritated now,” he adds. The remedy: “When you get home, you have to take off your clothes, wash them and shower them, including head wash. If not, you are going to get into bed ‘bathed’ in pollen and you are going to have a terrible night. “And that is the last thing you need to prepare another day of unconfinement.

