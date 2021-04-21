Musacchio, possible second signing of Real Betis for next year

Free in June

Argentine center-back Mateo Musacchio could become Real Betis’ second signing for next season. The player ends his contract with Lazio on June 30 and would be chosen to replace the Algerian Aïssa Mandi who has not renewed with the Verdiblanca entity and sounds like a possible target for Inter Milan.

As the newspaper La Razón points out, citing Italian media, Betis sports director Antonio Cordón would once again count on Musacchio for his project, as he did in 2009 at Villarreal CF when he signed the River Plate affiliate footballer.

Musacchio played for the yellow team until 2017 when he was transferred to AC Milan for 18 million euros, in which he was one of Villarreal’s ten biggest ever sales. Since then he has played in Serie A, three and a half seasons in the Milanists and since last January in Lazio.

Betis: Musacchio would join Granada CF goalkeeper Rui Silva

Should the news be confirmed, Musacchio would join Granada CF’s Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva heading into next season. The Portuguese, also a free agent since January 1, 2021, got engaged in February with Betis for five years.

According to La Razón, the Andalusian team could also hire another Argentine defender, the former Valencian player Ezequiel Garay, who has been unemployed since last season.

