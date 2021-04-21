Musacchio, possible second signing of Real Betis for next year

Free in June
Argentine center-back Mateo Musacchio could become Real Betis’ second signing for next season. The player ends his contract with Lazio on June 30 and would be chosen to replace the Algerian Aïssa Mandi who has not renewed with the Verdiblanca entity and sounds like a possible target for Inter Milan.
As the newspaper La Razón points out, citing Italian media, Betis sports director Antonio Cordón would once again count on Musacchio for his project, as he did in 2009 at Villarreal CF when he signed the River Plate affiliate footballer.
Alaba & Lewandowski: most valuable zero-cost transfers ever
34 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace
33 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Liverpool
32 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool
31 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy
30 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From PSG to Manchester United
29 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to AS Roma
28 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF
27 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Marseille to Brescia
26 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Atlético de Madrid to Inter
25 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Nice to Marseille
24 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to West Ham United
23 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Dnipro to Sevilla FC
22 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to Juventus
21 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy Getty Images
From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan
20 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value € 20M
& copy Getty Images
From Athletic to Juventus
19 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Leverkusen
18 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Real Madrid to Inter
17 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million
& copy imago images
From Porto to Al Rayyan SC
16 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Liverpool
15 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million
& copy imago images
From Porto to Atlético de Madrid
14 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 million
& copy Getty Images
From Anzhi to Chelsea
13 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Arsenal
12 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million
& copy imago images
From PSG to Dortmund
11 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Manchester United to PSG
10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo
9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 million
& copy imago images
From Liverpool to Juventus
8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to Everton
7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M
& copy imago images
From PSG to Juventus
6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M
& copy Getty Images
From Bayern Munich to Chelsea
5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to Juventus
4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich
3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Lazio to Inter
2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M
& copy imago images
From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich
1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M
& copy imago images
Bayern Munich>?
Musacchio played for the yellow team until 2017 when he was transferred to AC Milan for 18 million euros, in which he was one of Villarreal’s ten biggest ever sales. Since then he has played in Serie A, three and a half seasons in the Milanists and since last January in Lazio.
Betis: Musacchio would join Granada CF goalkeeper Rui Silva
Should the news be confirmed, Musacchio would join Granada CF’s Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva heading into next season. The Portuguese, also a free agent since January 1, 2021, got engaged in February with Betis for five years.
According to La Razón, the Andalusian team could also hire another Argentine defender, the former Valencian player Ezequiel Garay, who has been unemployed since last season.
