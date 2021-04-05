Murthy asks Thebes for an investigation and says that Diakhaby is “very affected”

04/05/2021 at 1:58 PM CEST

EFE

The president of Valencia, Anil Murthy, spoke this Monday with the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, and urged him to investigate “until the end & rdquor; the racist insult that the Valencian defender Mouctar Diakhaby reported having received from the Cádiz player Juan Cala, as Efe learned from club sources.

In addition, the manager of Valencia He expressed his concern about Diakhaby’s state of mind, who is still “very affected” as are his teammates, according to those same sources.

Valencia considers it necessary to urgently create protocols for action by LaLiga and the Spanish Federation so that these “so regrettable & rdquor; do not repeat themselves with any player of any club.