Murthy announces that he will increase the price of tickets and season tickets

06/03/2021 at 11:48 AM CEST

EFE

The president of Valencia, Anil murthy, advanced that if the sanitary conditions allow the attendance of the public to Mestalla the price of season tickets and tickets will be increased for the next campaign.

Murthy advanced it in a telematics conference that he offered at the ‘Campus France’ in Singapore in which he assured that It is a decision based on data and not “emotions & rdquor;, who pointed out that it was the argument with which these questions were decided until his arrival to the presidency of the club.

“I increased the ticket prices by 20% and we sold them out. The following year we did well and we increased them another 20% and we sold them out again. This year we have not done so well but, if COVID 19 leaves us again open the stadium, I’m going to raise prices again & rdquor ;, he stated.

Murthy said that the pricing policy should be marked by the “data & rdquor; and not by emotions and that a fair price must be established that can be explained and justified.

“I’m obsessed with data-driven decision-making. Don’t tell me you’re doing something without data to back it up & rdquor ;, he pointed out. The president of the Mestalla club pointed out that before his arrival at Valencia, you had done well, if you had been twelfth, you had to lower the prices so that more people would come & rdquor ;.

“In fact, even better: give away the ticket, open the stadium for free and there will be more followers & rdquor ;, he ironically Murthy that he asked the club employees to show him the data that supported that argument because it seemed to him “an emotional decision without any basis & rdquor ;.

“My response was: ‘I don’t believe you. I think the free tickets make the event less valuable and fewer people will come so the price goes up ‘& rdquor ;, he recalled. Murthy He pointed out that since he became president of the club, his method has been to ask everyone to justify their decisions with data.

“I have annoyed a lot of people but I know that I am on the right track when they tell me ‘football is like that, you don’t understand it’ & rdquor ;, he said. In fact, the president of Valencia said that professionals from other fields must come to improve the management of the clubs. “Soccer professionals are not the smartest, I think it’s good that professionals from other areas come to improve the way & rdquor; is managed,” he concluded.