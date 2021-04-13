Murray’s knee leaves the Nuggets broken

The worst possible news was confirmed in Denver. Jamal Murray has torn the ACL in his left knee and will not play again for the remainder of the season. The point guard suffered the injury last night, with 50 seconds left to finish the game against the Warriors. On a play in which he tried to dribble two opponents, Murray went to the ground after the joint hyperextended. There was no contact with any rival and the player’s signs of pain, grabbing his knee and hitting the ground with his hand, made one fear the worst.

Mike Malone, coach of the Nuggets, arrived where the player was and immediately requested more medical assistance, realizing the possible seriousness of the situation. Although he was offered a wheelchair to leave the track, Murray preferred to leave with the help of two members of the coaching staff and with care to put no weight on that knee. Although every member of the Nuggets (and also the Warriors) who was asked about the injury wished it were not what it seemed, the atmosphere was quite pessimistic from the first moment. Something that the tests have confirmed.

The injury comes at an especially bad time for a team that was soaring in its title options. They came from winning 17 of the last 20 games and after the transfer with which they added Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets (current finalists of the West) seemed one of the great candidates for the title, by game and by sensations. But the bad news does not stop there, since an injury as serious as this could cause Murray to reach the playoffs very close to next year. And some Nuggets without the point guard are much less candidates, so they can lose two years of being in the NBA Finals. Not surprisingly, Murray was already one of the best players in the last playoffs, those of the Disney World bubble, with averages of 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

One of the beneficiaries in principle may be Facundo Campazzo, who already acted as a starting point guard in three of the four previous games to last night, in which Murray could not play due to problems in his other knee, the right. In those four games, the Argentine has played an average of 26.5 minutes, scoring 8.7 points, distributing 3.7 assists and hitting an impressive 64.1% of his triples.