Murray’s irrepressible excitement after finding victory again

Andy Murray continues to honor tennis with his dedication and unconditional love for the sport. The Briton is setting an excellent example to all young athletes on how to face difficulties and continue to fight against adversity when there is nothing to prove. After beating Benoit Paire in front of his audience, at the ATP 500 Queen’s 2021, the Dunblane tennis player could not hold back the tears of emotion as he reviewed everything he has suffered.

Andy Murray crying is a tennis tradition like any other, in the best way. A win over Benoit Paire feels especially just.pic.twitter.com/3Ml226KLiE – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 15, 2021