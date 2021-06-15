Murray wins a game on grass again three years later

Updated 06/15/2021 – 18:36

Andy Murray He won a match on grass again three years later by beating the Frenchman at the Queen’s tournament in London on Tuesday. Benoit paire by 6-3 and 6-2.

The British, who did not win a singles match at Queen’s since lifting his fifth title in 2016, he won his first match since March to qualify for the second round of the London tournament.

It took him just over an hour to beat Paire and get into a second round, in which he will face the Italian. Matteo berrettini, seeded number one of the tournament and who defeated his compatriot in two tiebreaks Stefano travaglia.

Murray’s last game at Queen’s was in the doubles final of 2019, in which he took the title with Feliciano Lpez, while to go back to his last victory on grass it is necessary to go back until 2018 in the first round of Eastbourne against the Swiss Stan wawrinka.

Murray has come to Queen’s to pick up his pace with a view to Wimbledon, tournament that he won in 2013 and 2016, and in which he has not played since 2017.