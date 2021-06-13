Murray: “They are not sad for me, nobody forces me to continue playing”

Andy Murray, winner of three Grand Slams, referred to the people who ask him to stop playing, for not being at the level of yesteryear, and said that they do not have to be “sad” for him, since no one forces him to continue in the game. circuit.

The British tennis player, former world number one, He is currently ranked 123rd in the world and has not competed in singles since the beginning of March. He has skipped the entire clay tour, where he only played one doubles match.

“There are a lot of people who tell me to stop playing tennis. They say it’s sad and they don’t want to see me play like that, that I get injured, that I can’t do this, why do I keep going …”, Murray said in an interview with The Guardian.

There are many people who tell me to stop playing tennis. They say it’s sad and they don’t want to see me play like this, that I get injured, that I can’t do this, why do I continue

“And what I say is that they are not sad for me. I like to do this and I have chosen to do it. Nobody forces me to do it. Sport is weird sometimes because people seem desperate for you to retire and stop doing what you love“he added.

Murray contest next week the Queen’s tournament, which will serve as preparation for Wimbledon, his great goal of the season and the Grand Slam that he has won twice, in 2013 and 2016.

“I want to be fit and be able to play and I think I will be. I am really looking forward to playing at Wimbledon again. In front of the public. I’ve missed that, “added Murray.