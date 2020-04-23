Former world No. 1 Andy Murray believes the Grand Slam tournament cash prize could be better distributed to help lower ranked tennis players who are experiencing financial difficulties.

The tennis season was suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the stoppage will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower ranked players, who rely solely on tournament winnings, on earning income.

“For athletes between 250 and 300 in the world, it will be a real challenge,” said Murray, who won more than $ 60 million in cash prizes, in an interview with CNN.

“In the last few years, there have been some improvements … but probably not enough. You see the prize money given to the Grand Slams winner. And yeah, I don’t know exactly how much, but somewhere around $ 4 million.”

“Could this money be better used and spent elsewhere in the previous rounds or qualifying rounds or perhaps used to increase some of the smaller events?” He asked.

ATP and WTA, along with the International Tennis Federation and the organizers of the four Grand Slams, said this week that they are creating a fund to help athletes affected by the sport’s current stoppage.

