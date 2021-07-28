Murray says goodbye to the Olympics

The British tennis player Andy Murray said goodbye to these Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, after falling in the doubles modality with his partner Joe salisbury Against the Croatian couple formed by Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, with whom they fell by a final result of 4-6, 7-6 (2) and 10-7, going so far as to miss a break advantage in the second set. Having won singles gold twice and mixed doubles bronze, it looks like Murray will be left without his long-awaited singles doubles medal. Will these be your last Olympics?