Murray received a WC to play in Queens, although his participation remains in doubt

Andy Murray he is really looking forward to racing again on the circuit. However, he does not finish recovering from his hip discomfort. However, his return date seems to be defined and will be in a few weeks in the Queen’s ATP 500, where he received a invitation. “This tournament means a lot to me: I won my first ATP match, several tournaments (five) and I will never forget my doubles title in 2019 so I really want to return,” he wrote in a statement that was collected on the website of the ATP. While the information indicates that he was training on the tracks at Wimbledon to prepare, the journalist James Gray posted in INews that “his involvement is being threatened due to his continued fighting injuries.” We will have to wait, but for the moment the British palpitates his return.