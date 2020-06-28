Tennis player Andy Murray, who participated in the Battle of the British this week, was concerned about the tight schedule in the coming months and proposed the introduction of a two-year temporary ranking.

This measure was already proposed in the past by Rafael Nadal, to prevent injuries from damaging the players in the classification, and was one of the reasons for the discrepancy between him and Roger Federer, contrary to the initiative, in the Players Council of the ATP.

“It is not safe for the players to go from playing semifinals in the US Open and going to Madrid, with altitude and on the ground, after what they have not competed with. Many players will not be able to compete in major tournaments, “said the Briton after falling in the semifinals of the London exhibition.

The circuit returns to normal starting August 14 with the Washington ATP 500 dispute, followed by Cincinnati and the US Open, after which a clay court tour in Europe will be held that will culminate with Roland Garros.

“It may be worth taking a look at a two-year ranking, so that those who did well last year and are not now able to defend their points are not punished, “added Murray.