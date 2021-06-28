Murray doesn’t want it to be his last Wimbledon

Sir Andy Murray go back to Wimbledon and that is above all the best news that world tennis could receive and especially the British one. The double champion of the tournament does not have the slightest intention of it being a farewell Wimbledon, he wants to hold on to the option to continue because tennis is everything to him. In an interesting interview with the Argentine media La Nación, Murray tells many ins and outs of his ordeal with his hip, his tremendous involvement with tennis, which is the engine of his struggle and great experiences that he has wanted to remember.

His recurring hip problems for many years have barely allowed him to play tennis professionally. They have barely even been able to let him live in a truly dignified way. “It’s been a really tough last couple of years,” Dunblane’s admits. “There came a time when I was not even able to put my shoes on because of the terrible pain I felt in my hip. At that time the withdrawal was going through my mind,” says Murray, who after losing with Bautista at the 2019 Australian Open I saw its continuity in tennis really very black. “Tennis has constituted my whole life in essence and everything indicated that I was going to have to give it up. I did not know what was to come. To have been able to return to the courts now is something fantastic. I tried very hard, all the rehabilitation and the training I did to feel physically good again. Many times I thought I would never play again, “admits Andy.

The similarities with the career and especially the fight against the injuries of Juan Martín del Potro are evident. “The love for tennis is what makes you draw strength from where there is none. That has always been my motivation, never wanting to give up. I don’t know exactly what Delpo has gone through, but I do know that his struggle and his determination to overcoming his wrist problems come because of his love of tennis, “considers Murray. The Scotsman is not in this farewell Wimbledon, he wants to escape from all that pessimistic atmosphere, true to his warrior and nonconformist character, he aspires to continue as long as he can on the circuit. “I do not want it to be my last Wimbledon, that is not a plan. It is not my intention to be with the feeling that I am saying goodbye, I want to continue playing,” confesses Andy Murray, who will debut this Monday against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third shift of the central. Far seem already his deeds of 2013 and 2016, especially the first with which he broke a 77-year drought without a British male champion in the Cathedral.

“Winning Wimbledon was tremendously surreal. It is what I had worked for all my life. I felt strange when I achieved that dream. It is hard for me to remember how the game was, I was very stunned after winning it. The following days were to assimilate everything. I enjoyed myself. more than the 2016 win because I was able to assess more clearly what I was achieving, “says the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Epic Battles with Del Potro

They have reminded the former world number one of great battles of the past that still remain in memory, such as those with Del Potro at the Olympics or the Davis Cup. “Those two games were exhausting. The one with the Games was more than 4 hours later and the other even more than 5. In Rio there were many people supporting Delpo but I had a strong intention to revalidate the gold medal that I had won in London. At the Davis Cup in Glasglow I was the one with a lot of people behind me. Instead he played better that time. He looked quite motivated after what happened at the Olympics, “recalls Sir Andy.

He has also been asked about his Spanish connection and that is that he was at the Sánchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona during his adolescence to improve his performance on clay. “I would love to be able to learn Spanish. From when I lived in Barcelona I learned something but I understood more than I spoke, now it is quite rusty. And now I don’t have time between tennis and four children. Although my idea is to improve my Spanish when I hang up the racket” assures Murray.