Murray believes in Federer for Wimbledon

A luxury to have attended this week the return to the courts of all a ‘crack’ of tennis of our days like the Scotsman Andy Murray. The Dunblane man has not had the best of luck and after winning his first game he has fallen in favor of the main favorite Matteo Berrettini who has separated him from the tournament of Queen’s. Beyond that, Murray has admitted in the press room that he has felt physically well, with good mobility and that more than anything he lacks games. He does not know if he will play Eastbourne next week. He has also referred to the defeat of Roger Federer in Halle and the resignation of Rafa Nadal to play the Tokyo Olympics.

Good physical sensations, but little running

“It is evident that I need to improve. Although the feeling is that my mobility has been very good in these two games here. I am satisfied with that although in today’s game it has not been seen as much. I have also moved well on certain occasions. My tennis today was not really good. I think that is what I really need to improve before mobility. I also notice some discomfort in the thigh that I will try to eliminate between this tournament and Wimbledon. “

Plans before Wimbledon

“I have not yet spoken with my team about it, tonight we will evaluate it. It is somewhat difficult, because I would like to play more games. Today I felt that I had a clear lack of games. I came out slightly tense. Still I could have options with his serve, whose first serve has been brutal. I have created some ‘breakpoints’. But I didn’t play well, against the great players you won’t have many options on grass, especially with someone who serves like him. So I would like to have more games but At the same time with all this bubble stuff, it’s complicated. I’m not sure what to do, although I see it unlikely. “

Federer’s doubts, Nadal’s resignation from the Olympics.

“I do not know exactly Roger’s situation, but from my own experience I can say that it is difficult. To return to the circuit and play, after a long period away, considering the level that he has had for 20 years, being at the top of this sport, and seeing that you don’t play the way you want to and that you’re not able to hit the shots that you did, it’s really tough. It’s extremely frustrating. But I’m sure he will work to fix it.

It is different at the Grand Slams. It is not the same as competing in other tournaments. And I certainly don’t think the other players walk him onto the court in the same way at Wimbledon as they do at other tournaments.

And about Rafa, it is a shame without a doubt for the tournaments. This year with the bubbles and everything is difficult to cope with and be prepared. Quite a few players carry the whole gravel tour with the bubble and potentially also at Wimbledon and then there is the Olympics. Mentally it is difficult for anyone. I do not know if he has physical problems. He did seem to have something at the end of his match against Novak.

When everything opens up a bit, I hope that in the United States it will be possible to play with full capacity in the stadiums, the bubble will not be so strict and I am convinced that more players will commit to playing more events.