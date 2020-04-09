The coronavirus competitive break is awakening the ingenuity of tennis players. After the challenge proposed by Roger Federer a few days ago consisting of tapping against a wall without the ball falling, now it is Andy Murray the one who makes a proposal directly challenging the Swiss and his wife, Mirka Vavrinec. The Scotsman had an exchange of 100 blows with his wife, Kim Sears, in the garden of his house and tries to emulate Mirka and Roger. Will the Helvetian respond?

A challenge to all tennis players and fans … The – volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video -, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head … I can’t be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together … – pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ – Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

