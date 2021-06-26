Murray and Federer train together at Wimbledon

Two of the most loved and respected players at Wimbledon are Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Both tennis players who have a nice friendship relationship trained together on court number 14 of the All England Club. After having rallied for a few minutes from the back of the court, they both cheered up playing a small one-set match. Finally the meeting could not finish for the schedule and was paralyzed when Andy Murray dominated 6-5 on the scoreboard. Federer served to tie the game. People who attended the match saw both players with good rhythm.