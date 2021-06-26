in Tennis

Murray and Federer train together at Wimbledon

Two of the most loved and respected players at Wimbledon are Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Both tennis players who have a nice friendship relationship trained together on court number 14 of the All England Club. After having rallied for a few minutes from the back of the court, they both cheered up playing a small one-set match. Finally the meeting could not finish for the schedule and was paralyzed when Andy Murray dominated 6-5 on the scoreboard. Federer served to tie the game. People who attended the match saw both players with good rhythm.

This pack of tablet and smartphone has 200 euros discount on Amazon

Lakers remember Kobe Bryant: “He’s watching us from above with pride” | Video