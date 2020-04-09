The first confirmed for the tournament begin to be announced online solidarity that he Mutua Madrid Open will organize in this edition. Among the tennis players who will play the all for the whole, the first four confirmed are from an unquestionable cache: Andy Murray Y Lucas Pouille they are the first men to fight to win this virtual tournament, while Carla Suarez Y Angelique Kerber They have also been announced as the first players to take command. The championship, to be played through the video game World Tennis Tour, begins to get going.

.