First it was Roman Reigns who cares for the coronavirus outbreak, then followed The Miz who was discharged due to illness, Andrade due to a rib injury he suffered last Monday at the show WWE RAW. The last superstar to join the casualty list is Murphy.

Murphy is included in the list of WWE Superstars who were left out of this week’s television and WrestleMania 36 recordings.

The Australian was originally slated to appear during the WWE RAW episode. Murphy would probably date in a segment with Seth Rollins, but PWInsider informs that “it does not have the authorization to appear in said segment”.

It is still unknown why fighter Murphy was not authorized to participate in WWE RAW, but it was also pointed out that it will not appear in WWE WrestleMania 36, ​​which was recorded during this week and that will be broadcast on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

Murphy was not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 36, ​​but they likely had plans for him to appear with Seth Rollins in their fight facing Kevin Owens.

