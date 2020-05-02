Murilo Huff did a live show this Friday (1st) on the YouTube channel. The singer brought a repertoire full of compositions that became hits in the voices of other artists, in addition to songs from his own projects. During live broadcast, the countryman received Marília Mendonça and exchanged a kiss with his girlfriend. He also melted when he saw a photo of his son, Leo, on the screen

Murilo Huff did a live show this Friday (1st) on the YouTube channel. The singer brought a repertoire full of compositions that became hits in the voices of other artists, in addition to songs from his own projects. During the broadcast, the sertanejo received Marília Mendonça, who made a great look to sing with her boyfriend, and exchanged a kiss with the goiana. “Come here and sing this with me, love. Let’s sing ‘Transplant’ together,” said Murilo. “I’ll mention a condition here: you sing with me on my live on the 09th too. I was talking to him for a long time and he didn’t want to appear on my live. I told him that I would only sing with him if he sang with me too “commented the” queen of suffering “. “Agreed. Okay, closed,” said Huff.

Son’s photo delights Murilo Huff in live show

Present in his son’s life, Murilo also showed Leo. The 4-month-old boy’s photo appeared on the screen and the singer couldn’t resist the cuteness of the heir. “Look who showed up here, boy. Oh no, shoot here. Look at what Mrs. Ruth, my mother-in-law and Léo’s grandma, posted. Look at him watching Daddy’s live. Seriously, the kid is pretty handsome. I don’t. Look at those cheeks. I don’t know where he got that little head from… I don’t go! I kiss my love, I love you! “, declared the countryman. On the web, a video of the little boy watching Murilo and babbling a few words went viral. “Interacting with Dad,” read the caption. Netizens were delighted with the images. “Prince. He’s already talking,” said one. “This child is all good,” said another. “Baby delight,” added a third.

Singer and Marília Mendonça maintain discretion in the relationship

In a previous interview, Marília said that Murilo is very discreet about their relationship. “He already has his job and we never wanted to mix it up. The request to keep it that discreet came from him. I thought it was really cool and it was something that enchanted me. It is very difficult to believe in those who approach me. Unlike all of them the other people who came into my life, he came up with this idea of ​​keeping confidentiality. He is very sensitive and said that if he heard something bad news, he would get hurt. That’s when he really won me over. happy together, “he said.

Sertaneja reveals how he met musician

Marília met Murilo professionally and guaranteed that it was love at first sight. “I met him because of the song ‘Transplante’, which I recorded with Bruno and Marrone. One day, he got in touch on Instagram and said he wanted to go to my show and I said: ‘Sure’. I always welcome the composers, because I’m a songwriter and I started to be known for my compositions. When I saw him in person, I already said: ‘Vish, this is different’. Our first meeting was in the dressing room. It was a day that I wasn’t very nice and we stayed enjoying it. It was love at first sight, on my part, at least. He was respectful, but I liked it right away, “he said.

(By Patrícia Dias)

