Murder of rapper Indian Red Boy shocks while broadcasting live – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The young Zerail Dijon Rivera died in Los Angeles, on July 8, while making a video call on Instagram with one of his friends, the case has created a commotion among Americans, as the young man was shot, presumably by a gang.

Zeral was 21 years old and at the time of his death he was in the Hawthorne community, in Los Angeles, he was talking via Instagram with an acquaintance when suddenly at least twelve detonations were heard, one of them hit the rapper’s face.

The chilling images documented the event in real time.

During the live broadcast on the aforementioned social network, his friend asked him about his whereabouts and, when he received no response, he left the conversation to communicate with the emergency services.

According to the first investigations, everything indicates that it could all have been a premeditated attack, since other bullet wounds were detected in the body of the young musician, as recorded during the broadcast.

Authorities believe the rapper may have been part of a gang in the city of Los Angeles, and the murder was likely due to a settling of accounts.