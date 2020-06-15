Murder By Numbers It is one of the pleasant surprises launched in this 2020 and that probably, more than one, has gone completely unnoticed. So much so that I, editor of this news and of your review for NextN (I invite you to read it if you have not already done so) I fell in love with the game and ended up straining the first outstanding position put by me to a title (with more than 30 titles analyzed behind me). For putting Murder By Numbers a little in context, especially if you do not know it, it is a game that mixes the visual novel genre with puzzles Picross, which brings us to the life of Honor Mizrahi, an actress with the skills of a detective, and to SCOUT, a robot that has lost its memory and teams up with Honor to recover it while solving crimes, all this over more than 20 hours of game. And why is Murder By Numbers making news again after it was released in March? Why Play-Asia has reached an agreement with Mediatonic (developer) and The Irregular Corporation (distributor) to launch a limited physical version of the game.

Murder By Numbers presents its spectacular and limited physical edition

This physical edition will be limited to 2000 units, all of them numbered, and will have the following material:

Limited Edition Box Physical Game (Free Region) Game Manual Sticker Set Original Soundtrack by Masakazu Sugimori (2 CDs) Numbered Certificate Art Book

Reservations for this edition will begin next Thursday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m. from the Play-Asia website itself and it is expected that they will be shipped throughout September, although the price that this limited edition will have is not yet known. If you are one of the players who already enjoyed the adventures of Honor and SCOUT, this physical version can make you fall back into their puzzles. And if not, what are you waiting to take a look at the game?

