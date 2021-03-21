Murcia’s failed motion leaves Cs with nine fewer positions in its ranks

Citizens have lost nine members who have decided to leave the party as a result of the motion of censure presented in Murcia together with the PSOE on March 10, as well as the decisions made after the meeting of the National Executive last Monday.

The first to leave the party was the former secretary of Organización de Cs, Fran Hervías, who stated that he will continue his political trajectory in the PP. Hervías accused the leader of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, of being “a crutch of sanchismo.”

After Hervías, the former regional coordinator of Cs for the Valencian Community, Toni Cantó, who left the meeting of the National Executive last Monday after only one hour of it and announced to the media his decision to leave the party and return to the show. Cantó criticized that it was time to “take responsibility” but that they were not doing it.

A day later, two deputies from the Madrid Assembly, Sergio Brabezo and Marta Marbán also left the party. The first criticized that Cs has become “the costaleros del sanchismo“and the second said not feeling “identified” with what is happening within the party.

To these marches, we must add those that occurred in the Congress of Deputies, where the deputy Pablo Cambronero left the party to be part of the Mixed Group, claiming that he had not changed but his party had, and criticizing the “sanchista drift” of the party. Likewise, the spokesperson for Cs Education, Marta Martín, decided to leave the party and renounce her act of deputy and asked that his seat “never serve to give wings to nationalism or corruption.”

Casualties in the Senate

On the other hand, in the Senate, Cs also has two casualties, that of the senator for Navarra, Ruth Goñi, who maintains his seat because, in his opinion, the next one in his party “would prop up sanchismo”; and the senate Emilio Argüeso, To who Cs expelled after “it is appreciated that he has been able to breach the party’s Statutes.”

With this situation, the rest of Cs senators would maintain their own group in the Senate until June, according to the party’s leadership, but at the beginning of the new session, in September, they would have to move to the Mixed Group by not reaching six seats required by this House to form its own group.

The situation in the autonomous governments

The current situation of Cs has the origin in the motion of censure presented on March 10 in the Region of Murcia together with the PSOE by the alleged cases of PP corruption in this region and the ‘vaccinate’. Two days later, three Cs deputies, Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez indicated that would vote against of this motion despite having signed it 48 hours before.

After the presentation of this motion, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, called early elections in Madrid and Más País and the PSOE they filed motions of no confidence. In addition, in Castilla y León, the PSOE also presented a motion of censure against the Government.

Before the celebration of this motion, which will take place in two days, the attorney for Salamanca, María Montero Carrasco, left the parliamentary group Cs but not its minutes and it is passed to the group of non-attached attorneys, thereby maintaining its right to vote.

In addition, it should be noted that the former vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, left your site as a candidate to the elections to this autonomous community on May 4 to hand it over to Edmundo Bal, and the former Minister of Transport, Ángel Garrido, announced that he will leave politics after these elections.