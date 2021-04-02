Murchante wins 1-0 at Peña Azagresa and takes all three points

04/01/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The Murchante and the Peña Azagresa ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division this Thursday with a victory of the Murchante for a score of 1-0. The Murchante He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last game held against the CF Ardoi. For its part, Peña Azagresa lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous duel against the Cuts and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. The locals, at the end of the match, were placed in sixth place in the classification, while the Peña Azagresa he stayed in seventh place.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Murchante, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Watery in the 75th minute, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 1-0.

After playing this match on the last day, the two teams finished tied on points, the Murchante finished as sixth classified, in the place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF and the Peña Azagresa as seventh ranked, in a position to access the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.