Murat will go to a Zapotec community that retains police

OAXACA. Oaxaca.

Governor Alejandro Murat announced that he will go to Santiago Textitlán, in the Sierra Sur region, where almost fifty elements of federal and state security forces, as well as officials from the State Attorney General’s Office and the General Secretariat of Government (Segego) met more than 24 hours held by the population as a measure of pressure to achieve peace and justice.

In a brief statement, the spokesperson for the Executive Branch announced that Murat will be with the populations of Textitlán and the Xochiltepec and Río Santiago communities on Friday, July 16, “to give continuity to the conciliation table reached by the General of Government and the Human Rights Defender of Oaxaca.

“The governor will go to Textitlán to be part of the dialogue table established today (Thursday), and thereby contribute to the prompt resolution of the conflicts that compromise the tranquility of the population of this area.”

The report ruled out that the integrity of 20 elements of the National Guard, 10 State Police, four members of the State Investigation Agency, five experts and five public ministries, as well as two officials of the General Secretariat of Government, the latter have been violated. those who set a vehicle on fire.

The determination derives from the retention of 46 people, between uniformed men and state officials, in the center of the Zapotec community of Santiago Textitlán,

The protesters demand an audience with the governor, Alejandro Murat, to demand guarantees of peace for the soon return of the displaced families from Río Santiago, who lost their homes apparently burned by their Xochiltepec neighbors, also accused of murdering two peasants in December 2020.

In addition, they urge the Prosecutor’s Office to execute the arrest warrants against those responsible for the double murder, which occurred seven months ago.

The municipal and communal authorities and residents of Textitlán provide food to the troops and public servants.

The conflict between Santiago Textitlán and Santiago Xochiltepec derives from the distribution and delivery of resources belonging to lines 28 and 33, which detonated in a social and political conflict.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the video below you will see:

Warrant for the arrest of Miguel Alemán Magnani for tax fraud

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time: