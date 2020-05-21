On Tuesday night, a Salinas Cruz control judge died for Covid-19.

Diana Manzo

Oaxaca, Oax.- The Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, announced this Wednesday on his Twitter account that after having carried out the test to coronavirus, its result was “negative”.

The foregoing, after it was disclosed that the holders of the Secretariats of Tourism and Agricultural Development, Fishing and Aquaculture (Sedapa), Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos and Gabriel Cué Navarro, respectively, gave positive.

Also, on Tuesday night the Oaxacan president reported that his private secretary Alejandro Nassar Pineyro, also gave positive to this new coronavirus.

In a letter released by the Oaxaca Government’s Social Communication area, they reported that the secretaries took the test after learning that some family members with whom they had been in contact tested positive. In both cases, the analyzes were carried out in private laboratories with their own resources.

On the other hand, Alejandro Acevedo Zárate, judge of control of the court in Salinas Cruz, passed away Tuesday night as a result of complications to his health caused by Covid-19, his relatives reported.

The 40-year-old control judge was admitted to a private hospital in the city of Oaxaca where his health worsened, he was intubated and finally his body did not resist and died.

The TSJO presiding magistrate, Eduardo Pinacho Sánchez, explained that the medical expenses were covered by this agency, to which he said: “He was supported at all times during his internship in the private hospital.”

“We are dismayed at his death, however, at all times we supported him, the family decided to admit him to a private hospital, because at first, there was no space in a public hospital; Later it was obtained, but they decided to leave him in that medical unit, we respect and support him financially, unfortunately he passed away, he was an exemplary judge, “he said.

The Superior Court of Justice of Oaxaca also reported that it has provided the courts with supplies and equipment and is sanitizing its facilities.

Until Tuesday night, the epidemiological report indicated that the number of people infected by this strain in Oaxaca is 692 confirmed and 79 deaths.