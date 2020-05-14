MIAMI, Florida – A mural more than 40 meters high adorns one of the walls of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital from Wednesday in recognition of the work of health workers for their work in the coronavirus pandemic.

After ten days and about a hundred hours of work, the Italian street artist La Bianca completed this mural that seeks to be “the inspiration” for all those essential workers who are exposed to the virus to help the population.

“Everyone is affected by this pandemic, but we artists have something special, art has a very strong message, with art you can change and with art you can inspire,” the artist told Efe.

Psychiatrist Nurse Lily Acosta, who will now be portrayed every day as well as Jackson’s doctors, janitors, assistants and workers, said she was “grateful that someone has dedicated their time to doing something so beautiful for us.”

“Sometimes you get so stressed with everything that is happening, with the seriousness of the patients that you have every day, that when you leave you see such a beautiful work and you are inspired.”

THE EMPOWERED WOMAN

La Bianca grew up in Sicily, where she started in street art and studied fashion design, and then moved to the USA.

She studied at the New York Film School and has directed and produced film, but if she is recognized by the community for any reason, it is for her large murals that flood the corners of the Wynwood neighborhood, the cradle of street art in Miami.

Women have always been the object of Bianca’s study and although this is the first time that she has painted men in one of her works, her style and the search to empower women has also been maintained in this mural.

“The subject of my work are women, the wonder woman, the strong and confident woman, but this is the first mural in which I have painted some men because it is fair to pay attention to them. In this pandemic we are all in this together “he asserted.

With masks already implanted in everyday clothing, there are those who want to adapt them to all tastes and lifestyles.

THE POWER OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA

Her new work, which is the largest she has created to date, started with a simple illustration of a nurse drawn as a superhero that she published on her social networks during the quarantine and went viral.

After receiving hundreds of positive responses from many nurses and doctors, he decided to create a large-format mural for one of the area’s hospitals, and after many emails and phone calls, the Jackson Memorial Hospital was the first to respond to the artist’s request. .

La Bianca is positive about the future and believes that the fact that humanity has “lived through such an ugly situation” means that “the world is becoming more unified and there is more love.”

A feeling shared by Acosta, who commented that although “they are working with a high level of stress” they are also realizing that “the population is appreciating the work they are doing.”

“We like being able to help and offer this service to patients. So in the midst of all this pain and all this trauma we feel grateful and happy to be able to help,” he added.

