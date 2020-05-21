By Sebastian Quiroz

The Muppets they are loved by everyone. You can currently find various shows of these characters on Disney +, with even more projects on the way to this platform. One of the most interesting is Muppets Now, which had a launch sale for the summer. Fortunately, Disney has revealed the exact day that this new mini series will be available on its streaming service.

As part of the “Disney Bundle,” where Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN + reveal new information to help drive the discounted package containing all three services, it has been revealed that Mupptes Now will arrive at Disney + on July 31. This announcement was accompanied by a new promotional image for the show.

“Lights! Music! Muppets! … Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an original series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. “

The first season of Muppets Now will consist of six episodes. It tells the story of Scooter, who is assigned the task of delivering and loading the new Muppets broadcast television series. You are late to start the show, so you must overcome any obstacle on your way.

At the moment it is unknown when Disney + will arrive in Mexico and Latin America, but it is expected to be before 2020 ends. Similarly, supposedly, a series of Kingdom Hearts is in development for this platform.

