Munir made history with Morocco

Mar 30, 2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

The match between Mauritania and Morocco had few incentives, taking into account that the Moroccan team already had their ticket for the Africa Cup in their pocket. But it was important for Munir, who after a very long battle with FIFA finally came out the winner. His request to play for Morocco was processed in 2017 and it was not until this past Friday that the possibility of wearing the national jersey became official. No sooner said than done.The Sevilla player fought until the end for his right to play with the Moroccan senior team after having played five years ago with Spain. Finally, FIFA changed the rule at his insistence and thus became the first player in history to play for two different senior national teams.

Munir’s arrival in Morocco only adds talent to a team that already has names such as En-Nesyri, Ziyech, Hakimi and Bono in its ranks, among others. Mauritania-Morocco finished 0-0, but the most important thing was the ownership of the Sevilla player.