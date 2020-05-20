Munik Nunes shared a new photo with her boyfriend, Caio Cesar. The ex-BBB published an image in which it appears embraced by the backcountry, enchanting internet users. On record, the muse appears in a bright blue dress, powerful makeup and hair in a bun. “Saudades”, declared the digital influencer this Tuesday (19). In the comments, the model even won a statement from her beloved. “I miss you too! Come !!!”, asked the singer of the duo with Breno.

Photo by Munik Nunes and Caio Cesar enchants Flay: ‘I ship a lot’

Munik Nunes and Caio Cesar’s photo delighted his followers. Among the messages of affection, Munik Nunes received the support of some celebrities for a new relationship. “I ship a lot,” said former “BBB 20” participant Flay. As a result, she also received support from Internet users. “How nice to see you happy,” said one fan and another continued, “I love a couple. So mine.”

Munik Nunes and Caio Cesar exchange praise on the web: ‘You are perfect’

Munik Nunes and Caio Cesar are in love! The couple exchanged statements on social media. “Caio, you are perfect, understand!”, Pointed out the influencer on Instagram and the countryman answered the compliment: “You who are my perfect”. On another occasion, the artist even melted when she saw a photo of her lover. “How beautiful”, highlighted one follower and another continued: “My princess”.

Caio Cesar declares to Munik Nunes: ‘All I want’

Munik Nunes also recently received a statement from his beloved on social media. “Everything I want. Needless to say. You know, you just know,” warned Caio Cesar. In the comments, the digital influencer still stated. “Beautiful train of my heart”, declared the model and, in the sequence, the singer continued: “My cat”.

Caio Cesar explains how the romance with Munik Nunes started

Caio Cesar and Munik Nunes started to relate about 1 month ago. The couple had known each other for some time, but started the romance after the live performance of the duo Breno and Caio Cesar. “We started chatting on Instagram, we met a few times last year, at events, but we got together even after she presented the duo’s first live, a month ago,” he explained.

Caio Cesar highlights dating with Munik: ‘We like each other very much’

Caio Cesar also explained that he is in love with Munik Nunes. “I asked Munik for dating on Monday, the 11th. (…) It’s a steady relationship. We like each other very much. We are happy and we get along very well”, he warned.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’