A national survey that seeks to provide an overview of the portion of the population that has already been infected by the new coronavirus is stalled in some municipalities after scientists have problems entering people’s homes. The work, led by the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), covered 133 cities, but in at least 30 the researchers are having difficulty carrying out the study.

Epicovid19-BR, considered the largest population study on coronavirus in Brazil, was designed to use a methodology similar to that of electoral surveys to estimate the actual number of infected people in Brazil. The work is supported and financed by the Ministry of Health, but, according to a note released this Sunday by the university, it was rendered unfeasible in some cities in the country.

The institution reports that Ibope interviewers who applied tests to the population were detained in some municipalities. As the state reported on Friday, 17, this occurred, for example, in São José dos Campos, interior of São Paulo.

The note informs that the researchers are stationed in about 30 cities, since the sending of the letter from the Ministry of Health communicating the 133 municipalities participating in the project arrived shortly before the beginning of the work. “When the Ibope teams arrived in some places last week, the news of the research was not yet disseminated among the population. Either because the job was not seen or because there was no time to make an articulation with the health departments”, he says the epidemiologist and dean of the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) Pedro Hallal, who coordinates the initiative.

According to him, in about one hundred municipalities the doubts were quickly clarified and the research worked well, as in Manaus. “In other cities, local authorities have made a series of confusions,” he says.

Hallal says that one of the municipalities where the researchers are stationed claimed that the epidemiological test used in the research was not approved by Anvisa. But the material was sent and approved by the Ministry of Health itself, to which the regulatory agency is linked.

He also states that on Sunday, 17, researchers were referred to a police station in Criciúma (SC), to provide clarifications. “There is a loss of public resources. These interviewers are people who are working to support their families and exposing themselves. If we were in a rational place, people would be applauding these researchers,” says Hallal.

Epicovid19-BR was scheduled to be closed this Sunday, but the coordinators decided to extend it until Tuesday. At work, the population is tested at home, by means of a random drawing using data from IBGE. The professionals collect a blood sample from the participant’s fingertip.

The study began in Rio Grande do Sul and just over a month ago the Ministry of Health asked the university to design the same protocol for action at the national level. In a preliminary assessment, the survey found that the number of cases of covid-19 in Rio Grande do Sul is approximately 15 times greater than the number of cases confirmed by the state government.

