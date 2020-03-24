Municipalities of the Sonora River declare a curfew for Covid-19

There are already 14 of 72 Sonoran municipalities that have joined the curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictive measure will apply from 9 pm to 5 am.

Eight municipalities in the Sonora river region determined declare curfew in the districts and police stations, in the face of the contingency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the authorities of Úres, Bavíacora, Aconchi, San Felipe de Jesús, Huépac, Banámichi, Arizpe and Bacoachi, reported on the decision that is applicable since last Monday and that will operate from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 00 hours (Pacific time).

“It will take effect indefinitely, with hours from 21:00 pm to 5:00 am, same as will be notified with the sound of patrols and / or the sound of parish bells of our municipalities. Emphasizing that they should not circulate through the municipality to carry out non-essential activities at the aforementioned time, “they signed.

The statement was signed by the Sonoran mayors Alejandro Molina Salazar de Banamichi, María Lugo Mendez de Huépac, Cecilia Nares Loera de Aconchi, Juan Francisco Huguez Martínez de Baviacora, Delfina Lilian Ochoa de San Felipe de Jesús, Lucía de Guadalupe Serrano Acuña de Arizpe, Roberto Pacheco González de Bacoachi and Eduardo Ibarra Navarro de Úres.

With this, 14 municipalities in Sonora have joined the curfew, since previously Fronteras, Nacozari, Naco, Santa Ana, Trincheras and Caborca ​​were pronounced in the same sense. (Ntx)