Municipalities in the spotlight for irregular photomults

“I don’t want to know more about ‘fotomultas’ here in Aguachica. Do me a favor and clear the area for me (…). I told the people that I was not going to allow more looting of the pockets of tourists and the drivers. With all due respect, I tell you to clear the area. “

These statements are from the mayor of Aguachica (Cesar), Robinson Manosalva. He himself shot the video that went viral this week. His words are addressed to the operator of two photodetection cameras, better known as ‘fotomultas’ cameras, which are located on the San Alberto-Aguachica road, in the south of the department.

This is not the only case in which this discomfort manifests itself. Drivers passing through municipalities of Zipaquirá, Soacha and Sibaté (Cundinamarca), among others in the country, denounce the return of these devices to the highways.

According to testimonies collected by EL TIEMPO, some of these devices were re-camouflaged on the tracks to surprise drivers, violating the signaling regulations provided for in Law 1843 of 2017, which regulates the operation of these systems for the detection of traffic offenses.

Worse still, transit agencies are not complying with the due process of notification, thereby drivers only find out that they have a subpoena when they are going to carry out a procedure of transit or by consulting the Runt, to which must be added the cumbersome challenge process.

Citizen complaints have had an echo. “At present, 40 information requests have been made to transit agencies, in accordance with the inspection, control and surveillance functions exercised by the Superintendency of Transportation, ”Superintendent Camilo Pabón Almanza told EL TIEMPO.

In other words, there are 40 cities or municipalities, between these Bogotá and Medellín –see list– which are being investigated “in order to verify the correct application of the traffic regulations related to the operation of Sast (Systems for the detection traffic offenses) in your jurisdiction, verifying that they comply with the technical requirements established in Law 1843 of 2017 and other standards, which regulate the installation, operation and start-up of automatic and semi-automatic systems and other technological means ”, explained Pabón Almanza.

Regarding what happened in Aguachica, the Superintendency of Transportation follows in the footsteps of the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transportation. On March 5, 2021, through Resolution No. 1978, initiated an investigation by formulating a statement of objections to that body “For the alleged violation of the provisions contained in the regulations,” reported Pabón Almanza.

In the case of Zipaquirá, he said that according to the information contained in the application of the National Road Safety Agency and the Ministry of Transportation, Zipaquirá has 5 authorized Sast points, but did not refer to the complaints in that municipality.

On the other hand, from Soacha, Pabón Almanza said that “that municipality does not have authorized automatic, semi-automatic systems and other technological means for the detection of infractions (Sast).

And he added: “In this regard, complaints have been received from citizens expressing their Disagreement in the imposition of subpoenas in the jurisdiction of Soacha, for which information requirements have been made in accordance with the inspection, control and surveillance functions exercised by the Superintendency of Transportation, in order to verify the correct application of the traffic regulations related to the operation of Sast in its jurisdiction ” .

And in the case of the Bogotá District Mobility Secretariat, through Resolution No. 7539 of September 7, 2020, ordered to open an investigation and a statement of charges was formulated for allegedly not providing the required information and not having authorization to operate in its jurisdiction from Sast, an investigation that is currently in the probationary period stage.

Currently, the agents of the National Traffic Directorate (Ditra), better known as ‘highway police’, are the only ones who impose the direct summons to the driver if he exceeds the speed limit, through the use of radars. These controls are mobile and at different points on the roads. On paper, These points must also be identified with visible signage, but this is not always the case..

Regarding the cameras that operate private companies, the Superintendence of Transportation recalled that “Traffic authorities may delegate to private entities the provision of evidence of traffic offenses, the collection of the corresponding fines, the processing of venal species and all the procedures provided for in the legal and regulatory norms, except for the assessment of said evidence “.

In this sense, added Pabón Almanza, “the traffic agencies can delegate or contract the taking of evidence of traffic violations, including the management of automatic and semi-automatic systems and other technological means for the detection of violations -Sast-, Without, for this reason, the power to impose tickets and traffic fines is delegated. in third parties, which remains in the corresponding transit agencies ”.

These are the secretariats, offices and transit institutes that are in the scrutiny of the Superintendency of Transportation: Barranquilla, Aguachica, Palmira, Atlántico, Magdalena, El Rosal, Sabaneta, Sibaté, Floridablanca, Aguachica; Piendamó, Cartago, Santander de Quilichao, Fundación, La Estrella, Fonseca, Bello, Guasca, Soacha, Mosquera, Barrancabermeja, Cundinamarca (Chocontá Operative Headquarters), Turbaco, Envigado, Medellín, Ciénaga, Bogotá, Villeta, Cota, Los Patios, San Juan Nepomuceno, Cali, Arjona, Cajicá, Clemencia, Galapa, Planeta Rica, Codazzi, Yotoco, Yumbo and La Dorada.