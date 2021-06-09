Municipal reception to Lexus Alcobendas Rugby, Champion of the Copa del Rey

06/09/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Alcobendas City Council ha paid homage to the Lexus Alcobendas Rugby, champion of the Copa del Rey for the third consecutive year, in the Municipal Plenary Hall.

Mayor Rafa Sanchez, the vice mayor of Alcobendas participated in the ceremony to receive the trophy, Miguel Angel Arranz, and the Councilor for Sports, Maria Espin.

Both Sánchez and Arranz were present last Sunday in the box of authorities of the Carlos Belmonte Stadium in Albacete and witnessed live the victory of the Madrid team against the University of Burgos-Bajo Cero.

On behalf of the Lexus Alcobendas Rugby, the president gave speeches Nacho Ardila, Coach Tiki Inchausti and the captain Matías Cabrera. At all times the Copa del Rey was present, since the Lexus Alcobendas is the property.

Mayor Rafa Sánchez has highlighted that the success of the Lexus Alcobendas is “of all Alcobendenses”. Sánchez has stressed that “This team not only stands out for its sporting victories but for the values ​​it transmits from the grassroots& rdquor ;. The mayor has given as an example that last Sunday, after the game, “all the garnet fans stood up to cheer and shout the name of the rival, who had played a magnificent final. A really exciting moment& rdquor ;.