Municipal legislator in Puerto Rico was the victim of kidnapping and “carjacking” by a man fleeing from gunmen

PUERTO RICO- The municipal legislator, Ana Esther Ponce Rosa, survived a kidnapping in the middle of a “carjacking” Perpetrated by an assailant who was allegedly trying to flee from gunmen who are looking for him to assassinate him.

It was 7:19 am when the criminal broke into the Milleniun clinical laboratory, located on the PR-3 highway in Humacao, where he violently announced that it was an assault and seized the money from the cash register.

“Carjacking” started outside the laboratory

As he was leaving, he snatched the vehicle keys from Ponce Rosa, who was forced to board his 2021 white Honda Passport Touring bus, four doors, with a JOG-158 license plate as a passenger.

The kidnapper released her in the Last Trolley area, after the 67-year-old woman refused to go to the Luis Llorens Torres residential complex, in Santurce, where he was going.

At around 10:00 am, employees of a brigade from the Ornato Municipality of San Juan helped her and put her to safety until the state police arrived. they transported her to the barracks on Calle Loíza, in Santurce, where she was interviewed by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) who are evaluating whether they are going to take jurisdiction of the case.

During this morning, the Pink Alert after a criminal carried out an assault at around 7:19 am, in the Millenium clinical laboratory, located on the PR-3 highway in Humacao, and on the way he kidnapped her to escape.

Suspect previously assaulted a clinical laboratory

The vehicle has not been located.

The NPPR distributed the image of the suspect of committing the kidnapping to request the help of the citizens to arrest him. He was described as having a dark complexion and wearing a blue shirt and denim, a gray coat, brown tennis shoes, and a black cap. For any confidentiality you can communicate Through (787) 343-2020 or (787) 852-1224 extensions 1043 and 1045.

So far this year there have been 106 armed robberies of vehicles, 52 less than those reported on the same date in 2020.

The Pink Alert is activated when a woman 18 years of age or older is missing or kidnapped, in order to find her whereabouts quickly.