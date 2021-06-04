Munich will allow 14,000 spectators per game at the European Championship

06/04/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

The Government of the federal state of Bavaria will allow 14,000 spectators access to each Eurocup match, which is equivalent to 20 percent of the capacity of the Allianz Arena from Munich. Munich will have to host four Euro Cup matches, three in the group stage and a quarter-final match.

The first match will be on June 15 when Germany will play against France. Then, the Germans will also play in Munich against Portugal, on the 19th, and against Hungary, on the 23rd.

The Bavarian Government had left open the decision to receive spectators and had made it depend on the evolution of the numbers of the pandemic.

The downward trend in infections and in the weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants led to the admission of spectators to the stadium.

“The incidence is below 30 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and no district is above 100,” said the prime minister. Markus Söder by announcing the lifting of a series of restrictions.

This, added to the progress of the vaccination campaign, allows, according to Söder, open the stadium doors to fans with biological safety protocols.

However, if the weekly incidence rises above 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which would force the application of the so-called “emergency brake” and reintroduce restrictions.

In Munich alone on the last day of the Bundesliga, when the symbolic access of 250 spectators was admitted, the Allianz Arena has been empty since the beginning of the pandemic.