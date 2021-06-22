Munich charges against UEFA for banning lighting with the LGTBI rainbow

06/22/2021 at 3:05 PM CEST

.

The Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, He charged UEFA on Tuesday for prohibiting the illumination of the LGTBI collective’s rainbow flag at the Allianz Arena stadium in the city where Germany-Hungary is being held this Wednesday.

In a few brief statements to react to UEFA’s decision, Reiter He said “embarrassed” and “disappointed” by the ban and advanced that Munich will continue to send a “clear signal” during the Eurocup meeting with the rainbow flag lighting up the town hall, a Ferris wheel and the telecommunications tower of the Bavarian capital.

“I do not think that UEFA shows itself as an open and tolerant institution,” he said.

The idea of ​​lighting the Allianz Arena, which launched Reiter and supported the entire consistory and the Bavarian Government, it was intended to be a symbol of “respect” and “solidarity”, in favor of “equality” and “personal self-determination”.

“We are not impressed. Regardless of what UEFA says.” Reiter, which expressly criticized the homophobic law passed by Hungary against which this proposal was forged.

Several German football stadiums, from Cologne to Berlin, have already announced that they will join this initiative and illuminate their facilities with the LGTBI flag.

The head of the Bavarian Government, Markus SöderHe also regretted UEFA’s decision on Twitter because “it would have been a very good sign in favor of tolerance and freedom.” “We have to be strong against discrimination,” he added.

UEFA on Tuesday rejected the Munich mayor’s request to illuminate the Allianz Arena with the colors of the rainbow, claiming that as a politically and religiously neutral organization it has to reject such an action.

The action has to be seen as a political message, according to UEFA, as the mayor of Munich is specifically referring to the new Hungarian legislation.