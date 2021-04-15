Muniain’s gesture that worries Athletic fans

04/15/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The Athletic club He has traveled to Seville this Thursday. The Bilbao club has given few details of its travel plan to the Andalusian capital to avoid crowds that occurred in the run-up to the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, played two weeks ago. On arrival at Loui airport, however, some images were seen that greatly concerned the Basque fans. Iker Muniain has gotten off the bus limping.

The Athletic captain, who in principle He is not on Marcelino’s casualty list for the match against Barça next Saturday, has sowed doubt in the preview of the Cup final. For the moment, the club has not publicly notified that Muniain has suffered an injury that complicates his participation in the momentous match. The images, however, have installed concern in San Mamés.

🚨 SKIP ALARMS on ATHLETIC! 🚨 👀🚌MUNIAIN gets off the BUS LAMING two days before the final of #CopaDelRey against BARÇA. The last hour at 12 at #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/tJ1U0dXQZJ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 15, 2021

The evolution of the footballer in the next few hours will be key to determining his presence in a key match for his team. Athletic will hold an activation session this Friday at its concentration hotel. In the afternoon, the Basque team will train at La Cartuja. On Saturday, match day, Marcelino will review the last tactical details to try to repeat the success of the Spanish Super Cup and proclaim himself champion of the Cup.