Muniain went from greeting Pedro Sánchez after receiving the Copa del Rey 2021 runner-up trophy | Athletic

Iker Muniain starred in one of the most commented images on social networks during the post-match of the final of the Copa del Rey. The captain of the Athletic Club de Bilbao did not greet Pedro Sanchez after picking up his Copa del Rey runner-up plaque. Leo MessiAfter raising the trophy, it also passed from the President of the Government.

After giving his fist to Philip VI and have a brief conversation with the monarch, Muniain passed by before the watchful eye and applause of the president of Pedro Sanchez.

We are all Iker Muniain ☺🙌🏾👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 haha

From today, my reference. pic.twitter.com/CbzK7fpcvk – Shey Martins (♀️) (@SheyMartins_) April 18, 2021

Although the reason why Muniain decided not to greet or look at Pedro Sánchez is unknown, could be related to the Torbe case. Both the Athletic player and De Gea were implicated by a witness in the investigation for sexual abuse of Ignacio Allende Fernández, alias Torbe. Years ago, Pedro Sánchez gave his opinion on the matter: «I don’t feel comfortable seeing De Gea as a goalkeeper for the Spanish National Team after seeing his name peppered and denounced by a minor“, He said.

Some statements that provoked the anger of De Gea, who did not greet the President of the Government during a ceremony in Las Rozas with the Spanish team. East could be the reason for the gesture of Iker Muniain during the final of the Copa del Rey 2021.

Messi did not greet him either

Shortly after Muniain ignore Pedro Sanchez it was the turn of Leo Messi. The Barcelona captain went up to the box to collect the trophy from Felipe VI. After raising the Cup and before going down to the grass to share it with his teammates, the Argentine also passed in front of the Prime Minister with the trophy in his hands without paying the slightest attention to him.